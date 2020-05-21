Central Square’s farmers market canceled

CENTRAL SQUARE — Central Square Mayor Randy House and the village board have officially decided to cancel the village’s farmers market for the 2020 summer season. Previously they’ve made the decision to cancel the summer concert series which is held at Goettel Community Park.
