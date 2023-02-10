CENTRAL SQUARE - Guests are invited to attend this year’s royal celebration, as Paul V. Moore High School’s Theatre Program presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition.
The musical will be staged at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 and at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Paul V. Moore High School auditorium.
This classic, based on the 1998 TV movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, tells the story of a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters.
Played by senior Madison Geesaman in the title role, Cinderella dreams of having a better life. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, played by senior Lilliana Walker, Cinderella finds her wish granted and that it’s possible for dreams to come true.
Joined by an ensemble cast, featuring King Maximillion and Queen Charlotte played by seniors Matthew Stevens and Anna Wheeler, respectively, and Prince Christopher by up and coming freshman Eli Conner, Cinderella: Enchanted Edition will entertain and delight guests of all ages.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by visiting bit.ly/PVMCinderella.
