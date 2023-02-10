164210777

CENTRAL SQUARE - Guests are invited to attend this year’s royal celebration, as Paul V. Moore High School’s Theatre Program presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition.

The musical will be staged at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 and at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Paul V. Moore High School auditorium.

