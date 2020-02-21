Central Square Winter Guard home show Feb. 29

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Music Boosters will host a winter competitive color guard competition in the gymnasium at Paul V. Moore High School, 44 School Dr., Central Square, on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The competition will begin at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.; gymnasium doors and seating will open at 2 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students, children under five years old are free.
Food concessions, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, and spirit items will be available throughout the day and evening to help the Music Boosters fundraiser.
Over 25 guards are expected compete this year including guards from Central Square, Phoenix, Shenendehowa, New Hartford, West Moreland, West Genesee, Oswego, Cicero-North Syracuse, Jordan-Elbridge, Mohonasen, Victor, Canada, Binghamton and Paint Post. The guards are split into 11 different classifications.
In addition to the units competing, other Central Square groups will perform in exhibition throughout the evening. The Central Square Winterguard program guard for students with special needs, named Special Effects will perform at 4:22 p.m. The Central Square Color Guard Club, will perform at two different times. The third graders will perform their show at 5 p.m. and the fourth and fifth graders will perform at 7:30 p.m.
