Fiddler Chad Miller to perform

Hall of Fame fiddler Chad Miller

OSCEOLA — The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, will welcome Chad Miller as the featured performer on Sunday.

Mr. Miller, the 2016 New York state inductee to the Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will entertain with traditional fiddling music from 2 to 3 p.m. and again 4 to 5 p.m. From 3 to 4 p.m, musicians in the audience will be invited to the Pavilion Stage to join in a jam.

