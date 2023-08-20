OSCEOLA — The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, will welcome Chad Miller as the featured performer on Sunday.
Mr. Miller, the 2016 New York state inductee to the Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will entertain with traditional fiddling music from 2 to 3 p.m. and again 4 to 5 p.m. From 3 to 4 p.m, musicians in the audience will be invited to the Pavilion Stage to join in a jam.
Mr. Miller’s interest in fiddling began as a child, when his grandparents brought him to the annual Fiddlers’ Picnic, the last full weekend in July. Winifred “Murph” Baker, who had learned fiddling from listening to his mother accompany Leonard Erastus Harris, another “Champion Fiddler” from Champion, taught Mr. Miller to play by ear, making cassette recordings for him to practice with between his lessons with Murph.
Encouraging his interest, Mr. Miller’s great-grandfather sent his own fiddle from Florida for his practice.
His maternal grandfather then surprised Mr. Miller with the first fiddle of his own.
Although Mr. Miller did not play fiddle at all during his time serving in the U.S Army, on his return home he attended that year’s Fiddlers’ Picnic where the music of Canada’s Ivan Hicks inspired him to resume playing.
Since then, he has played with the “Crooked Stovepipe Band” and with the Central Chapter of the state Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
Mr. Miller is handing on Murph Baker’s legacy. Many new fiddlers have commented on his help as they learned. During the COVID lockdown, he recorded tunes that he placed on the Central Chapter website so new fiddlers could practice until in-person sessions could resume.
The Hall of Fame and Museum will be open and free during the afternoon. The pavilion has plenty of seating and includes a play area for children and a brick patio with picnic tables. Pre-packaged snacks are available from the Fiddlers’ Kitchen.
Admission is free and parking on the left side of the shared driveway is free. The site is smoke free, drug free and pet free.
For more information, visit www.nysotfa.com or find the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association on Facebook.
The Sunday Concert Series if made possible by the state Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the governor and state Legislature.
Kit Fallon and Linc Cromwell will bring Unholy Alliance to the Fiddlers on Sunday, Sept. 3.
