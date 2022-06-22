Charles E. Gallagher Pool opening June 27; learn to swim program sign ups on June 26

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Charles E. Gallagher public pool will open on Monday, June 27. Free public swimming will be held Monday through Friday, 12:30-5 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday the pool will be open from noon-7 p.m. Free family swim will be held Monday through Friday 5-7 p.m. Adults 18 and older must be present for family swimming.
Mayor Barlow also announced enrollment for the learn to swim swimming lessons program will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday. June 26 at the pool on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost to enroll in the learn to swim program is $10 for city residents, $30 for non-city residents. Participants must pay upon enrollment by cash or check only. Lessons are held in two-week sessions.
The Charles E. Gallagher Fort Pool is located at 6 E. Seventh St., Oswego. For additional information contact the pool at 315-342-8167.
The city of Oswego is still looking for lifeguards to work at the city pool this summer. Lifeguards must be 15 years old and older. Seasonal applications are available on the third floor of City Hall at the human resource department. For more information, contact 315-342-8159.
