Header Header

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, left, and Camilla, Queen Consort, listen as King Charles III, right, speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room inside St James’s Palace in London on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON — King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in the first Accession Council ceremony held in 70 years.

The council, made up of 200 members — primarily current and former politicians and other dignitaries — proclaimed Charles III’s ascension to the throne in the State Apartments of St. James’s Palace in London. The queen’s funeral, which will also be a national holiday, will be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.