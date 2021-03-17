Tas Cru is back on the road, paving the way for far-away thoughts of live music returning to all of our lives, post-pandemic.
This weekend, Tas Cru, aka Rick Bates, plays at the Blues Bash at the Ranch, a three-day festival in Brooksville, Fla. It’s part of Mr. Bates’s Florida tour that began March 5 with his “Band of Tortured Souls” at the Blue Rooster in Sarasota.
On March 5, Mr. Bates, a resident of Chaumont, won his third Syracuse Area Music (SAMMY) Award for his latest album, “Drive On.” Mr. Bates has won the SAMMY blues album award for his last three albums. He doesn’t plan to enter the blues album category again for the SAMMYs.
“It’s time to move somebody else into that,” he said.
“Drive On,” released last spring, was for several weeks in the top 10 of blues albums charts in the U.S. and its songs were popular on satellite radio.
Mr. Bates is also a Blues Foundation, “Keeping the Blues Alive” award recipient. Besides performing, he has brought his blues education programs and workshops to festivals, schools, and hospitals around the country.
Mr. Bates discovered that finding his traveling legs once again hasn’t been easy as he adjusts to life without lockdown while also rediscovering the stresses that being on the road can bring.
“I’m basically an introvert,” Mr. Bates said in a phone interview from Florida. “People may take this the wrong way, but this past year has been actually kind of good for me.”
During his pandemic break, Mr. Bates re-focused on his health. The former marathon runner and triathlete put on the miles through walking.
“I feel good,” he said. “I lost 65 pounds in the last year.”
He also worked on his children’s books, “Blues Dogs” trilogy, and wrote new songs for an album coming out this fall.
“I hope there are more people like me who saw this as an opportunity to regroup on some things,” Mr. Bates said. “I needed to take care of my health. My weight was starting to get out of control. I needed to finish up some projects that just aren’t doable on the road. Writing songs on the road is different than working on them at home because you don’t have as much focused time to do that. I’ve got to sit down in my spot and begin crafting. There’s too many interruptions on the road.”
But in the back of his mind, he knew his pandemic respite would end.
“I was OK, with always in the back of my mind the hope that things were going to begin to open up again,” Mr. Bates said. “I didn’t want to have that year respite forever.”
As the pandemic wore on, his management and agent eventually set up gig dates.
“I didn’t get too excited about it, it was kind of wait and see,” Mr. Bates said. “When it became a reality, some of the road stresses began to kick in with all the planning, the driving, the logistics. The change in the lifestyle for me, being now very diet and exercise focused, was how was I going to deal with that on the road? Like many people, it became very much like a routine, a stay-at-home thing.”
Going on tour had to meet one key element for Mr. Bates.
“I wasn’t going to come down unless I had both of my (COVID-19 vaccine) shots,” he said. “Being an older bluesman has its advantages, I guess.”
Mr. Bates called his Florida gigs a “mini-tour.”
“They’re mostly haunts that I’ve hit before and a couple of new ones on the list. These are all well-established clubs that anybody in my genre, for people who come this way, are the ones you want to hit,” he said.
He plans to release his next album, “Broke Down, Busted Up” in the fall.
“It’s a quasi-acoustic album,” Mr. Bates said. “It’s going to be quite the departure from what I’ve done in the past in terms of its overall sound. It’s going to be quite a bit more simple.”
Its songs, he said, will be of an “older blues,” Americana type music with less orchestration/production and all acoustic instruments. It could end up in the singer/songwriter category in the SAMMY Awards, Mr. Bates said.
