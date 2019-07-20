CANTON — Canton Centennial Chautauqua wrapped up the night of July 20 with a rousing set from hometown favorites, The Waydown Wailers, but not before myriad performers, crafters, scientists and artists treated attendees to a cultural smorgasbord.
Organizer Sean O’Brien, a village trustee and SUNY Canton English professor, planned the event to coincide with the centennial of the last Chautauqua to be held in Canton.
Chautauqua was a popular adult education movement in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Chautauqua brought entertainment and culture to many rural communities with speakers, teachers, musicians, showmen, preachers and other specialists.
“The original idea was, they come in with a train car and they would bring culture to Canton,” Mr. O’Brien said. “So what I wanted to do was to take the idea but make it with Cantonian people sharing their brilliance and their genius and their gifts in all kinds of ways, and I think we did that.”
Over the three-day festival, attendees on Willow Island Park were treated to a wide range of culture from improvisational poetry readings accompanied by improvisational music, a lecture on how to take better photos with your smart phones, radio dramas, music of all sorts and a lecture about bird songs.
The bird song talk was given by Clarkson University professor Tom A. Langen, who led about 20 people to the southernmost peak of the park, far away from the traffic of Main Street.
As he talked about the various ways birds use songs to defend territory and attract mates he was interrupted by a hard-to-believe visitor.
“The biggest groups of birds are called the songbirds, the grackles that are making that call up there, the sparrows,” he said while pointing to nearby trees.
Mr. Langren then turned to the Grasse River and said, “Not the geese, the geese have instinctual honking calls. Not that bald eagle right there.”
He pointed to the river where a bald eagle was soaring upstream, barely moving its wings, as the crowd gasped in amazement at the opportune arrival of the revered raptor.
While there was never a huge crowd at the event, there was a steady influx of people.
“I am thrilled,” Mr. O’Brien said about the attendance. “I think we had 80 people, kind of in and out on Thursday. I was hoping for 12.”
About 100 people attended on July 19, Mr. O’Brien said with a peak crowd of about 50. July 20 numbers looked to be similar.
“One of the origins for this is this is the toughest time for our businesses,” Mr. O’Brien said. “It’s the furthest away from when the students leave and when they come back.”
The hope, he said, was to draw traffic downtown. Several businesses set up special events and sales to coincide with the Chautauqua.
All three days, there was a constant stream of people in and out of the park. Lawn chairs and blankets hugged the rim of the park where shade helped quell the heat of the hottest three days of the summer. While artists took to the stage, attendees played lawn games, and visited and enjoyed the variety of culture on display.
