OGDENSBURG — North country children are invited to audtion for the Missoula Children’s Theatre adaptation of “The Tortoise Versus the Hare” from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Ogdensburg Free Academy’s cafeteria, 1100 State St.
The play, presented by Ogdensburg Command Performances, will staged at 3 and 5:30 p.m. March 14 in OFA’s George Hall Auditorium.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for ages 11 and under, and free for preschoolers. Call 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org.
