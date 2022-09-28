Children’s Board of Oswego brings G&G Animal Exhibit to Pumpkin Festival

OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusements, activities, food and marketplace vendors. This family focused event is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from several community partners including the Children’s Board of Oswego, sponsors of the G&G Animal Exhibit & Education, appearing Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Pictured are members of the Children’s Board of Oswego and YMCA including, from left: Cheryl Baldwin, CEO of the Oswego YMCA, Audrey Hurley and Betty Ringer, Children’s Board members; Christine Close, President Children’s Board of Oswego; Laura Ferguson, Vice President, Children’s Board of Oswego; Chris Kearns, Membership Chair, Children’s Board of Oswego; and Susan Wallen, Children’s Board of Oswego member.
