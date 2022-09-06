POTSDAM — For one night only, the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam will host an adults-only fundraising soiree for those ages 21 and older.
The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17.
“There’s a lot of people in the community who don’t have kids, or young adults who don’t have children in their lives, who hear about the museum and wouldn’t mind checking it out,” said Sharon V. Williams, the museum’s executive director. “So this is an opportunity for them to come and check out the exhibits which are fun for adults, too.”
One of the new exhibits, Ms. Williams said, is an art installation that looks two-dimensional but is actually a three-dimensional interactive playhouse. It was designed by Liza LaBarge Paige, the museum’s arts educator.
“It’s going to look like a 2D drawing, but you can go inside and there will be stuff you can interact with,” Ms. Williams said.
It wouldn’t be a party without smooth jazz, so the museum hired a trio from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music to perform for the evening.
There will also be hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
“We have the 1844 House, Big Spoon Kitchen, Cactus Grill and Anastasia’s Bakery serving hors d’oeuvres, and Township 7 Brewery and High Peaks Winery providing drinks,” Ms. Williams said.
Dan Bellinger, who teaches science at the museum, will show guests how to use science to create a cocktail.
Admission is $30 per person, which includes hors d’oeuvres and one free drink.
“After that, it’s a cash bar,” Ms. Williams said.
She said the money raised will be used for the museum’s expansion project.
Earlier this month, the museum announced it has raised just over $2 million of its $2.3 million goal for the expansion that will double the size of the space at its 10 Raymond St. building.
A big part of the $2 million raised came through the 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program, which garnered the village of Potsdam $10 million to invest in downtown expansions and new projects.
The museum is now asking the public for donations to close the roughly $300,000 gap toward what the museum has dubbed its “We’re Growing Up” campaign.
Ms. Williams said they’re looking at seeking construction bids for the expansion this month or next, and anticipate construction starting in October. They’re planning a grand opening in December 2023.
Tickets for the Sept. 17 fundraiser will be available at the door, but the museum is asking those who can to purchase them online beforehand so they can plan accordingly.
“There’s not many opportunities for people to come together and have fun, so that’s what this is all about,” Ms. Williams said. “It’s also about helping with the museum’s expansion, so it’s a fun party for a good cause.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit northcountrychildrensmuseum.org.
