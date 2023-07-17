CHIPPEWA BAY — On Saturday, the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum will turn into an outdoor exhibit of hydroplanes and classic cars.
The Vintage Hydroplane and Car Show will be held on the lawn at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, 4 Church St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is hosted by the museum, Chippewa Yacht Club, Fishers Landing Racing Club and Antique Boat America and is free to the public.
Last year, classic cars were added to the event and six participated.
John T. Kunz with the Chippewa Yacht Club, said that last year’s event was a success with 15 hydroplanes visiting the museum and that they are looking to expand the classic automobiles on display.
On the museum lawn, there will be trailers and sawhorses holding various antique race boats. Antique Boats America will be selling boats there as well.
After people look at the antique racing boats, Kunz said that they then go inside to the maritime museum for free.
Inside there is a wide assortment of relics that tie into the St. Lawrence River such as decoys, fishing equipment and boating history.
