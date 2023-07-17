Hydroplane, classic car show in Chippewa Bay

The Vintage Hydroplane and Car Show will be held on the lawn at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, 4 Church St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is hosted by the museum, Chippewa Yacht Club, Fishers Landing Racing Club and Antique Boat America and is free to the public.

CHIPPEWA BAY — On Saturday, the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum will turn into an outdoor exhibit of hydroplanes and classic cars.

The Vintage Hydroplane and Car Show will be held on the lawn at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, 4 Church St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is hosted by the museum, Chippewa Yacht Club, Fishers Landing Racing Club and Antique Boat America and is free to the public.

