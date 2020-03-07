BROWNVILLE — Choir members are sought for a Holy Week cantata to be performed for three concerts.
The cantata, “Christ, Our Passover” is by north country composer Augusta Cecconi-Bates.
Rehearsals, starting next week, are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Brownville United Methodist Church and at 11 a.m. Saturdays at All Saints Church, Chaumont.
The performances:
n 7 p.m., Tuesday April 7 at Brownville United Methodist Church, 333 Brown Blvd.
n 7 p.m., Wednesday April 8 at Dexter United Methodist Church, 210 W. Kirby St.
n 6 p.m., Saturday April 11 at All Saints Church, Chaumont, 27396 Madison St.
If interested in joining the choir, contact Ms. Cecconi-Bates (“Gussie”) at 315-804-0264.
Her Holy Week cantata was composed in 1992. It had its first performances during Holy Week that year in Central Square, with an ecumenical choir from three of the churches in that community.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates’s previous works include two works nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in music. She has a portfolio of more than 200 works ranging from choral and vocal solos to concert band works. Her compositions reflect her love of history. Many have a historic narrative.
