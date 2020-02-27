Chris Trapper joins local songwriters Cam Caruso and Andy Myers for the Hook Songwriter Series

OSWEGO - Oswego Music Hall continues The Hook Songwriter Series on Friday, Feb. 28. Chris Tapper, Cam Caruso and Andy Myers will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/988660178132635/.
Chris Trapper is a storyteller. With his soulful, honeyed tenor, sly humor and an uncanny knack for melody, Trapper has traveled the world over, performing with nothing but his guitar and his songs. Trapper’s first foray in the music industry was as frontman of the critically acclaimed alt-rock band The Push Stars (Capitol Records). Over the past decade, He has become a modern-day acoustic troubadour, performing over 150 dates a year as a headliner and sharing the stage with the likes of Colin Hay, Martin Sexton and John Prine. For further info visit: christrapper.com.
Cam Caruso is a singer-songwriter from Oswego. For the past five years, he has been performing around Central NY while finding his own voice. After graduating from SUNY Oswego in 2017, Caruso released his SAMMY nominated album, On the Other Side. He wrote the album’s single (“Hypnotized”) and ballad (“The World of You and Me”) when he was only 17. He did not win a SAMMY that year, but that did not stop him from getting back in the studio two months later. Caruso released his EP, Up Above & Down Below, in August of 2019. Since then, he has continued to find his voice, started a podcast, and began pursuing his master’s in music production through Berklee Online. For further info visit: camcarusomusic.com.
Oswego-based singer-songwriter, Andy Myers has a soul-driven voice, and deeply personal songs. With his unique timbre, this singer delivers haunting melodies and impassioned song lyrics that will captivate an audience while exposing the listener to a vocal power that will provoke a profound response.
The performance of these artists is at the all-volunteer family friendly Oswego Music Hall. The wheelchair accessible venue is in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments are available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or at the door. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under five are free.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The season continues on March 7, when internationally acclaimed masters of music and storytelling, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason will perform followed by the foursome, RPR on the 21st. The Cadleys lead off the spring season on April 4 followed by Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio on April 18, The Hook Concert Series (Scott Cook, Gina Holsopple, John McConnell) on April 24, and the Ruddy Well Band on May 2. The program year wraps up on May 16 with a finale featuring winner of the eighth season of The Voice, Sawyer Fredericks.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
