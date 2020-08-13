OSWEGO — Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Oswego will hold a modified summer festival on Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, on the grounds at St. Joseph’s, 240 W. First St.
Featured is a huge White Elephant Sale, basket raffles, a quilt raffle and a 50/50 raffle.
The festival will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, serving hamburgers and hot dogs. On Saturday, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be a chicken barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for a half chicken, salt potatoes, beans and fresh corn on the cob. Pre-orders for the barbecue can be made by calling the church rectory at 315-343-2333.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
