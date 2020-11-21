OSWEGO — A Christmas white elephant sale will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 240 W. First St., Oswego.
Featured are new and tenderly used Christmas decorations, including collector series items, complete Christmas village, Christmas trees, a few in original box.
Toys, household items, antiques, books, CD’s DVD’s, floral pieces, jewelry, linens and craft materials, many small electrical appliances most in their original boxes are on display arranged for easy shopping.
There are several tables of new items in original boxes, perfect for gift giving.
There is a gift wrapping station to help wrap items purchased or even gifts people have brought from home for a donation. Themed baskets are also up for raffle. Baskets include a Lottery board, wine basket, and Taste of Oswego to name a few. A 50/50 raffle will also be available.
Hot cider and doughnuts will be available.
