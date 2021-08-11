Christina Applegate reveals MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

 Wally Skalij

Christina Applegate announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” the 49-year-old actress tweeted early Tuesday morning.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it.”

The “Dead to Me” star provided no other details, but asked for privacy in her fight.

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, affects the central nervous system, causing the immune system to attack its own healthy cells. Nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with MS, according to the National MS Society. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50 and almost three-quarters of all diagnoses are in women.

In 2019, Selma Blair, who co-starred in “The Sweetest Thing” with Applegate, revealed her own MS diagnosis and has been candid in updates on her symptoms.

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action,’” Applegate tweeted Tuesday. “And that’s what I do.”

