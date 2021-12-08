Christmas at Sea Open House and model train village

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will host their annual Christmas at Sea Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Come and celebrate the holiday season in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, located on the West First Street Pier.
In addition to homemade cookies and punch, visitors are encouraged to view the new museum exhibit, “Lighting the Way, The Oswego Lighthouse in Pictures”, view maritime themed holiday trees and see the model train village exhibition courtesy of Fred Reagan of the Oswego Valley Railroad Association. Santa Claus will arrive at 2 p.m. via US Coast Guard boat and be available until 3:30 p.m.. There is plenty to do while waiting for a turn with Santa, like making a keepsake from the craft table, hear a festive story, tour the museum and watch the train run through the waterfront village.
This event is free and open to the public.
The museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1-5 p.m. For more information call 315-342-0480, visit www.hlwmm.org or www.facebook.com/hlwmm.
