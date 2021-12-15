Christmas concert Dec. 20

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their Christmas concert this year at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at John C. Birdlebough (Phoenix) High School. This is after having held no concerts since Christmas 2019 due to COVID concerns. People will have to follow Phoenix Central School District requirements (as per CDC and NYS guidance):
All audience members must sign in (names and phone numbers); and
All audience members must remain masked while in the building for the concert. Bring a mask (though there will be a limited number of masks available for those who need them).
The band will perform both traditional Christmas music and new arrangements.
As usual, admission is free, though any donations are welcome. At this concert, the band will be sharing 50% of the monetary donations collected with the Phoenix Area Food Pantry.
Note: If it’s necessary to cancel due to weather, there will be no concert due to school scheduling conflicts. The band will make every effort to make as early a decision as possible, if weather is questionable, and it will be posted on broadcast channel 3, WSTM. Otherwise the show will go on Monday night.
For information about the band: schedules, pictures, samples of music, and information on how to join go to www.phoenixcommunityband.org
