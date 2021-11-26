Christmas in Mexico returns Dec. 4

MEXICO – Yes, Virginia, there will be Christmas in Mexico, and by all accounts, it will be quite nice.
Deb McCoy, member of the Christmas in Mexico committee projects said there will be 75 to 100 vendors participating this Dec. 4 at a number of venues.
The Mexico Chamber of Commerce will have some setting up at the elementary school. The VFW Women’s Auxiliary will have people set up at the high school. The Methodist church and the Presbyterian church will also have vendors. Fifty vendors will be at the elementary school.
The day begins with free horse and buggy rides and free trolley rides to the different venues. The bus will also provide free transportation to 10 different stops at vendors throughout the village. A brochure is available noting the stops. There will be some children’s activities at some of the businesses.
The day starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m. with a pause from 3 to 5 p.m.. Some activities for children will begin at 3 p.m. in an attempt to keep children and families in town for the parade. One of those is the bake shop (Damiano’s, 3281 Main St.), which will offer free cookie decorating.
The lighted parade begins at 5 p.m., a requirement being that darkness must have fallen and the floats are lit. The parade will start at the elementary school on Academy Street and then will head east down Main Street to the fire station. People can still sign up to enter a float into the parade. Go to the Christmas in Mexico page on Facebook to do so.
The parade will be followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting children at the fire station. And the high school cheerleaders will be there providing free hot cocoa and pre-packaged cookies.
The MACS faculty will be outside of the high school with special treats.
The MACS Teacher Faculty Association will be offering treats at the elementary school.
Cooperative Extension is hosting a farmers market at the VFW with produce from local growers.
There will be bazaars at several churches.
There’s a decorating contest for both businesses and private residences. The residents can win gift cards from local businesses of their choice ($100, $50, $25) and the businesses can win cash ($100, $50, $25).
The library will have gingerbread kits for sale for $3. In the past, this has been sold and put together at the library, but due to COVID, these are now kits that are to be assembled and decorated at home.
The Tin Shop on Main Street will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Oswego Valley Railroad Association returns this year at the Washington Hall on Main Street from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
There is a town tree. It will be at the gazebo on Main Street and will be lit up. The tree-lighting will be a week prior to Christmas in Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the village.
Updated information and more details can be found at the event’s Facebook page: “Christmas in Mexico, New York.”
Feel free to email mexiconychamberevents@gmail.com with any questions.
And so, this 18th Christmas in Mexico should be quite a day, Saturday, Dec. 4.
As Deb McCoy said, “We’re just a teeny little town here, but we do what we can to make it nice and cheery.”
