OSWEGO - At 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 St. Mary of the Assumption Parish and Shrine will present a Christmas organ concert. Performing will be organist Alan Lynch and singer Nick Blaney.
Also featured will be the Thomas King Memorial Organ which was installed in the church in 1925. Part of the program will consist of the history of the organ and some of the selections being performed will be from the list of carols that St. Mary’s Choir use to perform at Midnight Mass.
Tickets are $10, $8 for students and children under 12 are free. All proceeds go to the ongoing preservation and maintenance of the organ.
Tickets are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at St. Mary’s Rectory, 103 W. Seventh St. and at Dufore’s for Diamonds, 94 W. Second St.
