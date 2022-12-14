Christmas photos with Santa at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family starting at 1 p.m. on either day. Family members may take their own photos with Santa in front of the museum’s festively decorated holiday tree. Assistance with photo taking will also be available from museum staff members.
Packaged homemade cookies will be made available as well as a craft for each child to take home. Included in the reservation is admission to the museum for the entire family.
Theme trees and decorations have been placed throughout the museum and visitors can view museum exhibits throughout the building. This year’s train display is presented courtesy of Fred Reagan of the Oswego Valley Railroad Association.
This event is supported in part by Stewarts Shops. Contact the museum office to sign up.
Located in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, on the West First Street Pier the Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1-5 p.m. for holiday shopping convenience. For more information call 315-342-0480, visit www.hlwmm.org or www.facebook.com/hlwmm.
