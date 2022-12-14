Christmas photos with Santa at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum

Pictured are Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus from a previous visit to Oswego.

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.

Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family starting at 1 p.m. on either day. Family members may take their own photos with Santa in front of the museum’s festively decorated holiday tree. Assistance with photo taking will also be available from museum staff members.

