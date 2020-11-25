Christmas photos with Santa at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be able to offer an experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a safe contact free environment. This year, families can still visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation ahead of time.
Each reservation will be in a timed entry format of 15 minutes per family with social distancing incorporated. For photos, children will sit on low benches in front of the Claus’ with the museum’s festively decorated holiday tree. Masks will be required for all visitors ages three and above. The dates are Nov. 28, Dec. 6 and 13. Times slots are offered starting at 1 p.m.
Packaged homemade cookies will be made available as well as a craft for each child to take home. Included in the reservation is admission to the museum for the entire family.
Theme trees and decorations have been placed throughout the museum and visitors are encouraged to view museum exhibits throughout the building. This year’s train display features the British London Midland Scotland Railways and is presented courtesy of Fred Reagan of the Oswego Valley Railroad Association.
The museum requires a $10 fee per family with each reservation. Contact the museum office to sign up.
Located in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, on the West First Street Pier the museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1-5 p.m. for holiday shopping convenience. For more information call 315-342-0480, visit www.hlwmm.org or www.facebook.com/hlwmm.
