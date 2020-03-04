Cicero-North Syracuse High School presents ‘Tuck Everlasting’

CICERO - Cicero-North Syracuse High School and Doctors Callahan, Flanagan, Smith & Stock Orthodontics have announced their spring musical, ‘Tuck Everlasting’. The production takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12; Friday, March 13; and Saturday, March 14, in the C-NS High School auditorium.
When Winnie Foster discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family, she embarks on an extraordinary adventure that will change her life forever. Take a journey in this new Broadway musical about love, family, and living life to the fullest.
Based on the best-selling, award-winning novel by Natalie Babbitt, ‘Tuck Everlasting’ is brought to life with world-class artistry and powerful storytelling in a sweeping production featuring a book by Tony Award nominee Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, music by Chris Miller, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.
The C-NS musical is being directed by the Syracuse High School Student Theater Award-winning team of: Kimberly Panek-Edwards (director), Caryn Patterson (music director) and Lisa Stuart (choreographer).
Mark Adamski directs the pit orchestra, Kerry Gilberti is assistant to the choreographer, Larry Roach is in charge of set construction, Steve Suppa heads up set finishing, John Nadler is the tech director, John Halpin is the stage director, and costumes are by Nicole Trowbridge. Renee Frontale is the producer for ‘Tuck Everlasting’.
The Cast includes: Alex Aldrich, Brianna Ballard (Nana), Lorelei Bodenbach, Derrick Clark, Leniece Cooper, Olive Crawford, Lily Dwyer (Winnie Foster), Claire Francazal, Jacob Garofalo, Tyler Gibbens (Man in the Yellow Suit), Thomas Gilbo (Constable Joe), Kayla Guida (Betsy Foster), Giovanni Heater (Jesse Tuck), Hailey Higgins, Benji Hoffman, Ciann Jackson, Cory Lane, Brigg Liberman (Thomas), Brady Marchak (Miles Tuck), Josh Merchant (Angus), Mikey Mousaw, Jaden Orloff, Keith Peck (Hugo), Bianca Stevenson (Mae Tuck) and Lily Thorne.
Members of the crew (stage and technical) include: Erin Barney, Michael Bernardi, Alexis Bombard, Megan Chase, Autumn Corkle, Spencer Congel, Richard Curran, Carson Duffy, Charles French, Chris Georgiades, Lauren Graham (stage manager), Savannah Hefner, Mia LaMontagne, Renee McGlone, Kenzie Nalle, Alysia Parks, Autumn Ragonese, Faith Ruggiera and Emily Soulier (costumes assistant).
The pit orchestra includes: Muhaned Abdelmoniem, Adriana Capato, Jennifer Carl, Sabrina Clubine, Hope DiMaria, Taylor Fryer, Gianna Hogue, Brady Overtoom, Keara Rich, Dana Rookey, Nicholas Thelen and Valerie Vona.
Tickets for ‘Tuck Everlasting’ are available online at showtix4u.com or by calling 315-218-4002 during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door on a first come-first served basis. Adult tickets are $12/each and student/senior tickets are $10/each. Reserved seats are $14/each and are available online only. For more information, visit nscsd.org, cnsmusical.com, or follow them on Instagram@cnsmusical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.