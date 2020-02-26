POTSDAM — Cinema 10 ccreens The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers, on March 2 at 7:15 p.m. in Roxy Theater in Potsdam.
From the director of The Witch (2015), Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are two lighthouse keepers struggling to hold on to their sanity while living on a remote island in New England. The Lighthouse has already garnered a dozen awards and has been hailed as a cinematic achievement for its stark vision.
“Very few films can make you scared and excited at the same time. Just like the lighthouse beam, this is dazzling and dangerous.” said critic Peter Bradshaw in the Guardian.
The Lighthouse (2019, Canada/USA, d. Robert Eggers) is 109 minutes long and is rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence, disturbing images, and some language.
General admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets
Students and senior citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets
Cinema 10 is a non-profit, volunteer group which presents alternative film programming. For a complete season schedule and more information please visit http://www.Cinema10.org.
