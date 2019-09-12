POTSDAM —Cinema 10 screens “The Souvenir” at 7:15p.m., on Monday September 16th in Roxy Theater in Potsdam
Directed by Joanna Hogg, this is the second film in the Fall 2019 Cinema 10 series.
Film school student Julie becomes entangled in an increasingly destructive relationship with a secretive older writer whose addictions threaten to overwhelm her. Loosely based on director Joanna Hogg’s life, “The Souvenir” is a “quietly devastating drama” (G. Allen Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle) about the vulnerability and insecurity of a young woman struggling to come of age as an artist, “heartbreaking, sophisticated and deeply cinematic all at once” (Tomris Laffley, The Wrap).
“The Souvenir “ (2019, UK/USA, d. Joanna Hogg) is 120 minutes long and is rated R for sexuality, graphic nudity, drug material, and language
General admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets
Students and senior citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets
Cinema 10 is a non-profit, volunteer group which presents alternative film programming.
For a complete season schedule and more information please visit http://www.Cinema10.org. Follow Cinema 10 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinemaTen and on Twitter at @Cinema_10 for more updates.
