MALONE — Citizen Advocates will officially launch its newly established Fieldstone Foundation on Saturday with an inaugural Fieldstone Music Festival. In a new release from the agency, organizers said they hope the festival becomes an annual event.
The festival will be held at Citizen Advocates’ Creighton Road Campus, 324 Creighton Road/County Route 51. Headliners will be Ottawa-based blues guitarist JW-Jones and Syracuse-based roots and blues band Los Blancos, along with support from Malone’s Amber in Green and Plattsburgh’s Ursa and the Major Key.
Jones is a Billboard Top 10 Blues Artist, International Blues Challenge Best Guitarist winner and JUNO Award nominee. His 10th studio album, Sonic Departures, was released in 2020.
“Fieldstone Foundation promotes health, happiness and belonging,” said Jennifer Bilow, the foundation’s executive director. “Belonging is a basic human need. When we dance and sing together, we build community.”
“Fieldstone Foundation’s mission — building good, together — supports and enriches the programs delivered by Citizen Advocates from Plattsburgh to Malone to Watertown, with the foundation’s vision to promote health, happiness and belonging upholding Citizen Advocates’ own mission: making lives better. Through grant making and gift giving, Fieldstone Foundation is committed to addressing the social determinants of health in the North Country.
“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Fieldstone with, if not a bang, then a few cymbal crashes,” said James D. Button, president and CEO of Citizen Advocates. “This is a new era for Citizen Advocates, and hopefully, the start of something thrilling for the region at large. In addition to the work we are doing throughout the region, our goal is to elevate Malone as a thriving community flush with celebrations, culture, arts and musical offerings throughout the year.”
The title sponsor for the event is Community Bank.
Gates will open at noon with Ursa and the Major Key kicking off the performances at 1 p.m., followed by Amber in Green at 2:30 p.m., JW-Jones at 4 p.m. and Los Blancos at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased with cash or credit at the gate, or in advance via eventbrite.com. Children younger than 12 are admitted for free. Five food trucks will be present throughout the day.
