Music festival marks start for new Malone foundation

MALONE — Citizen Advocates will officially launch its newly established Fieldstone Foundation on Saturday with an inaugural Fieldstone Music Festival. In a new release from the agency, organizers said they hope the festival becomes an annual event.

The festival will be held at Citizen Advocates’ Creighton Road Campus, 324 Creighton Road/County Route 51. Headliners will be Ottawa-based blues guitarist JW-Jones and Syracuse-based roots and blues band Los Blancos, along with support from Malone’s Amber in Green and Plattsburgh’s Ursa and the Major Key.

