FULTON - The city of Fulton has announced that the Tunes In June concert series will take place this year and run Wednesday’s in June at the downtown gazebo on South First Street in Fulton.
The Tunes In June event has become a tradition, an event for professionals and community members alike to come sit outside, grab lunch and listen to some music. Formerly managed by the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the city of Fulton will manage the event going forward so that the community can continue to enjoy it.
The concerts run from noon-2 p.m. and music will include:
June 2
Music by: Jack and Faye Duo
Sponsored by: Eastern Shores Insurance
June 9
Music by: Dave Domicolo
Sponsored by: CDA
June 16
Music by: Double V’s
Sponsored by: Century 21
June 23
Music by: Michael Place
Sponsored by: Oswego Health and Lakeview Lanes
June 30 (If no dates are rained out)
Music by: TBA
Sponsored by: Cortini’s Shoe Zipper Canvas Repair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.