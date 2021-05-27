Fulton’s Tunes In June restaurant vendors announced

FULTON - The city of Fulton has announced that the Tunes In June concert series will take place this year and run Wednesday’s in June at the downtown gazebo on South First Street in Fulton.

The Tunes In June event has become a tradition, an event for professionals and community members alike to come sit outside, grab lunch and listen to some music. Formerly managed by the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the city of Fulton will manage the event going forward so that the community can continue to enjoy it.

The concerts run from noon-2 p.m. and music will include:

June 2

Music by: Jack and Faye Duo

Sponsored by: Eastern Shores Insurance

June 9

Music by: Dave Domicolo

Sponsored by: CDA

June 16

Music by: Double V’s

Sponsored by: Century 21

June 23

Music by: Michael Place

Sponsored by: Oswego Health and Lakeview Lanes

June 30 (If no dates are rained out)

Music by: TBA

Sponsored by: Cortini’s Shoe Zipper Canvas Repair

