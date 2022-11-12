City of Oswego 2022 tree lighting celebration and fireworks

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the annual tree lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m. Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, Santa will meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall. Live entertainment during the streamed holiday special on stage will feature Creation Dance Studio in collaboration with the Oswego Players, the Oswego Homeschool Association Children’s Choir and magician Chris Wiehl.
“Our annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is always a great event to get people into the holiday spirit following Thanksgiving,” said Mayor Barlow. “The day-long event really kicks off the holiday season and brings folks from all around our community into downtown Oswego.”
