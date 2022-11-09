City of Oswego free public ice-skating season opens

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates of all sizes late last winter.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the 2022-2023 free open skating season and I’m very excited to be able to provide affordable skate rentals to improve accessibility to free skate and our rinks,” said Mayor Barlow. “By providing low-cost ice skates, we give all Oswego families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active winter activity.”

