City of Oswego free public ice-skating season opens

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates of all sizes late last winter.
“We are looking forward to kicking off the 2022-2023 free open skating season and I’m very excited to be able to provide affordable skate rentals to improve accessibility to free skate and our rinks,” said Mayor Barlow. “By providing low-cost ice skates, we give all Oswego families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active winter activity.”
Free Open Skate Hours of Operation
Tuesday - 6-7 p.m. family skate
Friday – 8:30-10 p.m. public skate
Saturday – 5:30-7 p.m. family skate and 7-10 p.m. public skate
Sunday – 5:30-7:30 p.m. family skate and 7-10 p.m. public skate
Barlow also noted on Nov. 11, due to local schools being out of session for the day, the city will allow for public skate from noon-2 p.m.
The James P. Cullinan Rink is located at 281 W. Fifth St. Ice rentals are also available for parties and private events for $150 an hour. For additional information or questions concerning public skating session, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.