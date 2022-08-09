OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a partnership between the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout the week of Aug. 8.
“Coming off of a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun opportunities to Oswego families during summer vacation. Our Economic Development Office and small business community got creative and came up with a great concept to offer different activities that give families plenty of opportunities, while supporting our local small business community. I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this unique opportunity throughout the week,” said Mayor Barlow.
