OSWEGO — The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, the city of Oswego, iHeart Oswego/iHeart Corp., and the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce host a citywide chalk art contest Saturday, Aug. 22. Contestants may create chalk art on their driveway, sidewalk or an easel. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 29.
The event is for individuals and families of all ages. Categories include artists, families, and individuals of any age. Prizes will be awarded in each category. Judging takes place from 1-5 p.m. iHeart Oswego photographers will take photos of entries and the artists who drew them.
“The first Chalk Walk was such a wonderful event and a great success that we thought it’d be worth holding a second event later in summer since most other events and activities have been cancelled due to COVID-19,” said Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow. “I encourage families to participate. I applaud the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and our partners for developing such a unique activity that can get people outside and active; safely and at a distance.”
The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau coordinates, administers and advocates for youth programs and issues throughout Oswego County. The Youth Bureau receives funding from the Oswego County Legislature, the city of Oswego and New York state to provide various youth service and recreation programs.
“The Youth Bureau is a great example of successful community partnerships that improve our quality of life,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy Reehil (District 5, Constantia), chairman of the County Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “The Youth Bureau does great work in offering dynamic programs that impact children and families across Oswego County. Among many other programs, they also oversee the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe in Williamstown, and the summer camp program at Camp Hollis.”
Jennifer Losurdo, youth activities aide with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau added, “This is a great event to get families in the city of Oswego involved to do their best artwork outside but safely, at home. Chalking starts early, so start planning your artwork!”
To sign up, or for more information, visit www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk or call Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau weekdays at 315-349-3451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.