WADDINGTON — Waddington will see classic cars parking along Main Street each Thursday evening, a “cruise” that began last year as an impromptu show.
The classic car cruise began last year when Waddington Town Supervisor Alex Hammond and a few other community members parked their classic cars on Main Street during Waddington’s Friday night concert series.
“It kind of just started with a few local people driving their classic cars down Main Street and parking them on the side of the road to get some ice cream,” Mr. Hammond said. “Then it just turned into this impromptu car show that everyone knew about on Friday nights.”
This year, the classic car cruise will take place on Thursday nights, beginning around 6 p.m., and will feature live music from Mr. Hammond’s band, Borderline.
“With COVID restrictions lifted, the Friday night concert series is back on,” Mr. Hammond said. “My band didn’t want to step on any toes so we decided Thursday nights would be perfect.”
Mr. Hammond noted Main St. Perc will be open offering ice-cream, and Mack’s Tavern will be open offering their wing night specials.
“One night we had 35 to 40 classic cars out there,” Mr. Hammond said. “Being that our Main Street is pretty small, it kind of felt like going back in time, it was really cool.”
Those who want to showcase their classic cars at the cruise-in can park their cars along Main St. on Thursday evenings from 6 to around 8 p.m. Those who just want to view the cars are also encouraged to enjoy the classic car cruise-in.
“The goal is to get people out on Main St. and enjoy what we have going on,” Mr. Hammond said. “You can come see some classic cars or even bring your own,” he said. “Grab some wings from wing night, eat some ice cream for dessert, and enjoy some live music.”
