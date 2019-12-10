Clayton artist Christine Tisa is profiled in the latest Audi Magazine in its “Owner’s Spotlight” feature. Ms. Tisa told the magazine that her Q3 offers her inspiration and how it was key in her travels in poor driving conditions to visit a friend who was in hospice in New Hartford, Oneida County. Ms. Tisa is a gallery owner, yoga instructor and art educator. She has spent much time in the tropics. Last year, she finished a major commission with a yoga resort center in Costa Rica, painting numerous deities in the Central American country. She’s mainly inspired by the colorful plants in the tropics. Ms. Tisa, a native of Rochester, has taught her craft at the American School in Madrid, along with schools in Costa Rica and Croatia. She taught high school art for eight years in the Alexandria Central School District before taking a teaching position with the Utica City School District in the mid 1990s. She returned to the river area five years ago. Her studio, Tisa Gallery, is at 412 Merrick St. in Clayton.