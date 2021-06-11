WATERTOWN — Muralist Kelly Curry knew right away that she wanted to create something on the graffiti-filled retaining wall along the city’s Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk.
The Thousand Islands-area artist envisions a lot of possibilities in turning the eyesore into the featured piece of art in the Riverwalk Art Project, a multi-year initiative spearheaded by the Watertown Downtown Business Association.
“The wall intrigued me,” she said.
Joseph Wessner, president of the Watertown DBA, says the retaining wall is the first step. The plan is to breathe colorful life into the Riverwalk park along the Black River, and propel the city in becoming a north country cultural center. The first work of art will be a paint-by-numbers mural involving residents coming together next Saturday to help create it.
Over her 22-year career, Ms. Curry, 56, who also owns St. Lawrence Pottery in Clayton, has completed more than 600 murals, interior and exterior, in seven states and two countries.
Last fall, the arts council was looking for artists to get involved in the Riverwalk project, when her name popped up. She attended a few meetings about the project and started giving advice about how it could be achieved, Mr. Wessner said.
“She was very interested,” Mr. Wessner said. “She had some good ideas.”
Ms. Curry was already known as a proficient muralist in the north country.
Locally, her works include a mural of a train station on the building that houses Koffee Kove in Clayton and a fire department shield and two mallard ducks in the Alexandria Bay fire station, the St. Lawrence River in the Northstar Restaurant, a docked ship at the Cornwall Bros. Museum and men working on a building for Garlock Contractors, all in Alexandria Bay.
This time, her canvas will be the cement retaining wall in the city-owned park. It’s now full of graffiti, including a big red heart, a black spray-painted SpongeBob character, vulgar language and messages with meanings only known to the creators.
Although she’s not yet sure exactly she’ll create on the wall, the mural will show what Watertown was like before the city was settled in 1800 by pioneers from New Hampshire, who chose the area due to the Black River and its proximity to Lake Ontario, about five miles away.
She envisions creating a view of Watertown when only nature was here “to see what was here in the beginning.” The mural will include its animals and plant life from the time period before the north country was still untouched by development and people living here. The five Nations of the Iroquois came here in peace to enjoy its beauty, she said.
Working with acrylic paint and house paints, her inspiration is nature, she said.
She will go through a long process deciding what she’ll end creating on the wall. She’s researching the city’s history. She’ll send up drones to look for the best vantage points and take photos of different locales to find the best angles.
After all of that is done, she’ll start painting the 20-foot, by 64-foot mural. The piece will actually be painted on aluminium panels that will be mounted to the wall by city public works department workers.
The mural will take between six and eight months to complete. She’s donating her time to the project and just began fundraising efforts for the cost of the supplies. She estimated that she’ll need about $65,000 to complete it. To donate, go to www.kellycurrymurals.com.
She’s excited to get to work on it.
Although the 20-foot, by 64-foot mural is a medium-sized piece for her, it’s a complicated project.
But not as complicated as a mural she did for a client who lives on Watch Island, near Grindstone Island on the St. Lawrence River. That interior mural depicts the family’s life and history on the river and different boats that they’ve owned.
The mural covers 30 feet, an entire wall and a portion of another, goes around three doors and heads up to a second-story landing in the cottage, constructed by the same men who built Boldt Castle.
She lived there with the family for several months while she created the mural and became close friends with them. She considers it her masterpiece.
“I want the wall to be my second masterpiece,” she said.
She became an artist by chance.
Ms. Curry was 36 years old and had quit her job doing a little a bit of everything at her father’s hydraulic company in Buffalo. She was dissatisfied making $10 an hour and seemed to have no future there. She didn’t know where her life was going.
Until she stopped to see a friend who knew Charlie Flagg, a muralist known for his art work on barns and other pieces in Western New York. The friend had just gotten off the phone with him, she recalled.
Before she knew it, he showed up at the friend’s house at midnight and the two started talking about where her life had taken her and what was next for her, she remembered. He was a bit of character and suddenly asked if she wanted to paint.
That was the start of her career as an artist.
“The minute I picked up a paint brush I knew it was going to be special for me,” she said now 22 years later.
She remembered telling him that she would one day be paid tens of thousands of dollars to create her own murals. And he just laughed.
She painted her first mural in St. Petersburg, Fla.. where she spent about three years before moving on to New Orleans, just after Hurricane Katrina.
She needed work and ended up having to put down her paint brush temporarily for a bigger one to help paint over the damage that Katrina caused, working with three Dominicans. She slept on a plywood bed, covering herself with a roll of insulation.
By chance, she met a woman who wanted a mural painted in an old mansion. She ended up living in New Orleans for the six years, where she created between 30 and 40 murals, some in the French Quarter and Jackson Square.
Along the way, she’s lived an interesting life. Her first husband was Van Miller, the longtime voice of the Buffalo Bills. They became “football royalty” during the team’s four Super Bowl runs and got to know Bills legends Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Steve Tasker and others, she remembered.
Her second husband, Dave Curry, belonged to the Rare Breed motorcycle club in Buffalo, and she trekked around on a 1949 Panhead Harley-Davidson. She ended up selling the Harley to “Whiskey Dave” Harrington, who commissioned her to create murals that covered a plaza he owned in Buffalo.
“It was a cast of characters,” she said.
Over the years, there bumps and detours.
When she was just 18, Ms. Curry was in a serious car accident in 1984 that left her with a broken back, neck and hip. She recovered but the injuries haunted her years later.
In 1998, spine problems caused her to suffer from paralysis. She had radical surgery to repair the damage.
Ms. Curry is convinced that she had a near-death experience during the 14-hour surgery.
She recalled during the out-of-body experience seeing the surgeon put his hands in her body while he operated on her. She also saw a blue light that seemed to have been calling out to her and some kind of “beings” that told her it was not time for her go but to return to her life, she said.
She came through and the operation was a success.
“It gave me a zest for life,” she said.
And now there’s nothing like taking something that’s drab and creating a colorful story out of it, she said.
