CLAYTON — The Clayton Chamber of Commerce announced via its Facebook page Thursday morning that three popular village events held in September and October have been canceled.
The Vintage & Classic Street Meet, to be held Sept. 19; the village’s Citizen of the Year banquet, to be held Oct. 8; and Punkin’ Chunkin’, to be held Oct. 17, are all canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“After careful consideration, and in light of New York State’s mass gathering order only allowing for 50 or fewer people to attend mass gatherings/events in a Phase Four region, the Board of Directors has voted to cancel these events for 2020,” the chamber’s Facebook post reads.
The chamber continued, stating that its priority is the health and safety of the community, including its staff, spectators, vendors and volunteers at the events.
The annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ and the Vintage & Classic Street Meet bring thousands of people to the village each year.
“There simply does not seem to be a way to host large crowds, and provide safe social distancing while adhering to NY State guidelines,” the post reads when explaining why the events were canceled.
The village’s Citizen of the Year banquet is a smaller event, but with restaurant capacity restrictions in place, the chamber doesn’t want to limit or take away the proper celebration the citizen deserves.
“To some people, it may seem that the decision to cancel was made too early,” the post reads. “Please keep in mind that these events take months of planning, rely on heavily on sponsorships from local businesses that are already struggling, and require a larger number of volunteers who may not feel comfortable in a large crowd.
“We are sorry to disappoint our spectators who look forward to these fun-filled events each year. The Chamber looks forward to a bigger and better 2021,” the post reads.
