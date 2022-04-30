Clayton Community Band opening its season on May 10

The Clayton Community Band, conducted by Richard Badour, will present its first concert of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Clayton Opera House. Selections will include music from many styles and time periods. The band is looking forward to presenting a full season of concerts this year with some special features celebrating Clayton’s sesquicentennial. Concerts will include a patriotic celebration on June 28 along with performances on Aug. 23, Oct. 11 and finishing off the season with a holiday concert on Nov. 29. Tickets are $6 ($8 for center balcony) and are available in advance at the Clayton Opera House box office located at 405 Riverside Drive, by calling the opera house at (315)-686-2200 or by visiting the website www.claytonoperahouse.com. Photo by Erin Greene
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.