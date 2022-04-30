Clayton Community Band opening its season on May 10

The Clayton Community Band, conducted by Richard Badour, will present its first concert of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Clayton Opera House. Selections will include music from many styles and time periods. The band is looking forward to presenting a full season of concerts this year with some special features celebrating Clayton’s sesquicentennial. Concerts will include a patriotic celebration on June 28 along with performances on Aug. 23, Oct. 11 and finishing off the season with a holiday concert on Nov. 29. Tickets are $6 ($8 for center balcony) and are available in advance at the Clayton Opera House box office located at 405 Riverside Drive, by calling the opera house at (315)-686-2200 or by visiting the website www.claytonoperahouse.com. Photo by Erin Greene