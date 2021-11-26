CLAYTON — The Clayton Community Band, conducted by Richard Badour, will present its final concert of the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Drive.
Selections will feature two vocalists and many holiday favorites. The band would like to thank the community for their continued support throughout the year and wish everyone a happy holiday season.
Tickets are $6 ($8 for center balcony) and are available in advance at the opera house box office, by calling the opera house at 315-686-2200 or by going to www.claytonoperahouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.