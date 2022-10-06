CLAYTON — The Clayton Community Band, conducted by Richard Badour, will feature the jazz of Duke Ellington and rock ’n roll from the Beatles at its next concert.
The band will also mix in some American favorites at the concert, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Clayton Opera House.
Tickets costs $6 and $8 for center balcony. They are available in advance at the opera house box office, 405 Riverside Drive, by calling (315)-686-2200 or by visiting claytonoperahouse.com.
