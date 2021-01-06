CLAYTON — River Muse Art Gallery & Studio invites artists to submit works for its show, “Celebrating Our North Country Winter.”
Artists at all levels are invited to submit winter-inspired artworks in all mediums.
The “Celebrating Our North Country Winter” showing will open Saturday Feb. 6, 2021 at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John St., with an opening reception from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain on display through March 6.
This year’s “Winter on the River” showing will benefit the Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton and the Depauville Free Public Library. Portions of proceeds from all sales of artworks will be contributed to Hawn Memorial Library and Depauville Free Public Library.
COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions will be in place and enforced during this exhibition. The gallery will maintain its policy of allowing no more than eight visitors at any one time. Visitations will be reserved and scheduled every 20 minutes throughout the duration of the opening reception.
This showing will be limited to the first 30 two-dimensional, and first 30 three-dimensional artworks submitted. Artists may enter up to three creations. All artworks must be listed for sale.
Artworks will be limited to:
n Original works completed by the entering artist.
n Signed and properly framed photography and prints of artworks completed by the entering artist.
n Original crafted three-dimensional creations completed by the entering artist.
n Maximum framed outside dimensions of artwork are 36 inches in height, 36 inches width and 36 inches depth.
Awards:
Entries in all categories will be eligible for cash and merchandise awards sponsored by participating businesses. Awards selections will be determined by a panel of judges from participating sponsors. A listing of all awards, and participating sponsors will be released before art entry deadline on Feb. 5.
All artworks shall be available for purchase during gallery operating hours from 11 a.m. Feb. 6 to 3 p.m. March 6. Artists will receive 60% of the sale price before tax, mailed to the artists’ listed mailing address, upon clearance of funds by River Muse Art Gallery & Studio.
For an entry form, go to the gallery’s website at rivermusegallery.com.
