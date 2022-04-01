The 1000 Islands Clayton Spring Boat Show kicked off Friday at the Cerow Arena and Recreation Park and will continue through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for military and $2 for youth. Admission for children 12 years old and under is free.
Latest News
- Local colleges: Cardinals defeat Kangaroos in weekend baseball opener
- High school roundup: Matucek’s six goals power WHS girls lacrosse over IHC
- Clayton hosts boat show this weekend
- Carthage Central School District target of $759K cybercrime
- Hospice of Jefferson County breaks ground on new expansion project, aims for fall completion
- Public auction for city-owned parcels ends in confusion after top bidder withdraws
- High school sports: Twenty-seven north country winter squads named state scholar-athlete teams
- New York Air Brake retains 25 jobs under reorganization
Most Popular
-
Editorial — Let’s not go backward: Canada and United States drop testing requirements for entry
-
Homeless veteran walks Route 12 every day to reconnect with world
-
Watertown couple survives fatal Pennsylvania pileup involving between 50 and 60 cars
-
Portion of Ogdensburg’s Main Street parcel sold to make way for brewery
-
Tightly parked student vehicles create frustration, safety concerns for residents of narrow Lowville street
Classifieds
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- FISH FRY, During Lent every Friday, March 4 - April
- BARRY L. HAYNES CO.
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.