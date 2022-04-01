Boats on display

The 1000 Islands Clayton Spring Boat Show kicked off Friday at the Cerow Arena and Recreation Park and will continue through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for military and $2 for youth. Admission for children 12 years old and under is free. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

The 1000 Islands Clayton Spring Boat Show kicked off Friday at the Cerow Arena and Recreation Park and will continue through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for military and $2 for youth. Admission for children 12 years old and under is free.

