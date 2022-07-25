CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum will host its 58th annual Antique Boat Show and Auction from Aug. 5 to 7, the museum announced Monday.
The museum dubs the boat show as the longest continuously running boat show.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum will host its 58th annual Antique Boat Show and Auction from Aug. 5 to 7, the museum announced Monday.
The museum dubs the boat show as the longest continuously running boat show.
During the boat show and auction, a celebration for Chris Craft’s 100th anniversary will take place, and visitors will learn the Queen of the River and Best on the River. The museum will also welcome the Manotick Classic Boat Club as the ACBS Guest Chapter.
The show will celebrate the design, craftsmanship, engineering and “beauty of antique, historic and classic boats and engines of all makes and models.”
Forums begin with the history of boating which will include photographs depicting the history of boating from the turn of the 20th century until today. The forums will continue through Aug. 6.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.