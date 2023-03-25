CLAYTON — The village’s annual Spring Boat Show takes place next weekend in Clayton, and it’s expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area.
Mike G. Hooson, membership and market coordinator for the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, said that the spring boat show essentially kicks off the season.
Mr. Hooson said a variety of boats will be on display for people to see, from pontoon, fishing to runabouts. Docked vendors, canvas makers and more will be available for visitors as well.
“Whether you are a veteran boater, or you’re new to boating, you can go there, see what’s in the area, and get everything you need done,” he said.
A boater safety course will also take place at the fire hall, with registration due March 30.
The boat show is important to Clayton, Mr. Hooson said, because the St. Lawrence River and the marine industry “essentially makes us what we are.”
He added that most of the vendors for the boat show are local vendors, within a 50- to 100-mile radius.
All of the vendors, Mr. Hooson said, are mostly directly involved in the boating industry.
“It’s huge for the area; we’re really glad we have the ability to host something like this here in Clayton,” he said.
Not just residents of Clayton, but visitors from all over have told Mr. Hooson how excited they are to be able to go to the boat show.
“It draws people from the surrounding areas,” he said. “It’s been a long winter up and down; get excited to look forward to the upcoming season.”
Thirty to 50 boats will be showcased at the event, and between 2,500 and 3,000 people have attended the event in previous years.
The event’s admission is $6 for the general public, military members $5, and children 18 and under are allowed in for free.
Most of the marinas that are showcased at the boat show are returning, but those looking for more information can call 315-686-3771.
“We’re excited to kick off the season here and get ready for the upcoming boating season,” Mr. Hooson said.
