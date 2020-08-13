CLAYTON — For nearly 20 years, students have gathered in this community in summers to bring musical theater to life after only a week’s worth of rehearsals. The pandemic has caused that tradition to exit stage left this year, but organizers have “stepped up” to offer an alternative.
Young Peoples Theater of Clayton originally hosted its annual shows at Guardino Elementary School, but later moved their summer productions to the Clayton Opera House. This year, the students planned to stage “The Lion King Junior” before the pandemic scrapped those plans and shut down productions at the Clayton Opera House.
For an alternative, the five directors of Young People’s Theater of Clayton and opera house officials have created “Live! From the Steps of the Opera House!”
Students and program alumni will offer solo and duet performances on the steps of the opera house, 403 Riverside Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and next.
“We may not have costumes, we may not have a theater, but all the world’s a stage and the show must go on,” said Tanya Roy, administrative assistant of Clayton Theater Week.
Directing the production this year are Marisa Madson, Jim Goodenbery, Ronald Sinclair, Kathy Wiley and Eileen Hauck.
The public is invited to watch from the village sidewalks. Acts will also stream live on the group’s Facebook page at Clayton Theater Week. Guests watching live are asked to maintain 6 feet between themselves and other community members that are not members of their family.
The students scheduled to perform:
Aiden Cain, Watertown; Madison Cain, Watertown; Ella Goodenbery, Adams; Julianne Goodenbery, Adams; Tristia Thompson, Theresa; Harley Neaves, Gouverneur; Adrianna Weldon, Evans Mills; Phoebe Hall, Dexter; Zoey Anderson, Deferiet; Delaney Anderson, Deferiet; Abiann Flores, Fort Drum; Jenise Flores, Fort Drum; Ava Handley, Cape Vincent; Abigail Davis, Evans Mills; and Annabelle Kahle, Carthage.
“All of these students have previously performed during a typical Theater Week,” said Ms. Roy. “Many of them have performed for several years.”
Saturday’s “Live! From the steps of The Opera House!” will begin with Miss Neaves singing “On The Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady” and “Till There Was You,” from “The Music Man.” The final act will be Zoey Anderson singing “Cute Boys With Short Haircuts” from “Vanities.”
Mr. Goodenberry will emcee the event. Also assisting are Chris Autote and Betty Willoughby.
The Saturday performances are free, but Clayton Theater Week will have a table set up at the event to help the group raise funds for “The Lion King Jr.,” now scheduled to be staged next year.
