Cleveland Historical Society seeks vendors for sale

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Historical Society will host their first annual antique, arts and craft show and sale on June 11 and 12.
The show and sale will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at North Riding, The Venue, located at 185 Martin Road in Cleveland. North Riding is a horse farm overlooking Oneida Lake which hosts horse shows, riding lessons, boarding of horses, and is a wedding venue.
The Cleveland Historical Society is seeking vendors for this event. The application form is posted on the website www.clevelandhistoricalsociety.com and www.facebook.com/ClevelandHistoricalSociety Additional information and applications are also available by contacting Marge Thomas, 315-675-8517.
Cleveland Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates a museum and owns the former St. James Episcopal Church. The church was built in 1868 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Registry of Historic Places. In addition to the preservation of local history, the society hosts the Children’s Glassworks Theatre which is open to all children. They hold performances twice a year along with a week-long summer camp.
All proceeds from the antiques, arts and craft show and sale will be used for the maintenance and upkeep of facilities. Donations are appreciated, send to: Cleveland Historical Society, PO Box 29, Cleveland, N.Y. 13042. Additional information about the organization can be found on www.clevelandhistoricalsociety.com or contacting Joni Hinds, historian, 315-675-8225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.