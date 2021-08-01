CLEVELAND - Cleveland UMC’s 35th Annual Fun(d) Day will be held on Aug. 13 and 14. The event will begin on Friday, Aug. 13, with a pre-sale of rummage items and bake sale from 3-8 p.m. The food on Friday will be available from the North Shore Junior Little League. Saturday they will begin at 9 a.m. with a huge auction at 11 a.m., including a car.
Saturday events includs a huge rummage sale indoors and outdoors, tents with new and like new items, bake sale, chicken barbecue, food tent, ice cream cones and games for children with prizes. Music will be provided by local DJ Mike Barry from 9 a.m.-noon.
The auction will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday with items donated by local businesses and the community. Auction items may be previewed on Saturday, 9-11 a.m. when the auction begins. The auctioneer is Stephanie Messier from Messier’s Auction Service & Realty. Since this is a charity auction, there is no buyer’s premium. Details of the auction and pictures of auction items will be posted on Cleveland UMC’s website: https://www.clevelandnyumc.org and updated daily beginning Aug. 1. The church will not contact business directly this year, but if a business would like to donate to the auction, contact Joni Hinds (315-675-8225) or one of the people listed below.
The church has received a donation of a 2004 Volvo C70 HPT convertible with 61,000 miles. Details about the car are on the website. The car will be auctioned at 1:30 p.m.
This annual fundraiser provides funding for missions, building repairs and maintenance. If people have items to donate, contact Steve Smith (315-412-6823), Gail Whitney (315-675-3781), Nancy Griesmyer (315-675-3575) or Achie Blasier (240-419-9452).
