CLEVELAND - Cleveland UMC’s 36th Annual Spring Fun(d) Day will be held on June 3 and 4. The event will begin on Friday, June 3, with a pre-sale of rummage items, food tent and bake sale from 3- 7 p.m. New this year is a kiddie parade at 6 p.m. Children ages infant to 5th grade are invited to dress up and parade around the field. Saturday the event will open at 9 a.m. with a huge auction at 11 a.m.
Saturday is a day for friends, family and neighbors who come from all over come to shop, eat and visit. The event includes a huge rummage sale indoors and outdoors, tents with new and like new items, bake sale, chicken barbecue at 11 a.m., food tent, and games for children with prizes. Music will be provided by local DJ Mike Barry from 9 a.m.-noon.
The auction will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday with items donated by local businesses and the community. Auction items may be previewed on Saturday, 9-11 a.m. when the auction begins. The auctioneer is Stephanie from Messier’s Auction Service & Realty. Since this is a charity auction, there is no buyer’s premium. Details of the auction and pictures of auction items will be posted mid-May on Cleveland UMC’s website: https://www.clevelandnyumc.org (Bring own chair.)
This annual fundraiser provides funding for missions and building repairs and maintenance.
If people have items to donate, contact Mary Lou Ciesla at 315-675-3806.
