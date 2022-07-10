CNY Arts Center announces auditions for Radium Girls

FULTON - With Frozen, JR. under way and set to open July 15, the CNY Arts Center has announced auditions for the next production to take place on the Nancy D. Fox Stage. Auditions for Radium Girls will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 10, 11 and 12 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
Directed by William Edward White, the drama inspired by a true story, will be presented on stage Oct. 7-16. The historical fiction is based on events that occurred in and around Orange, N.J. between 1918 and 1928. It chronicles the discovery of radiation poisoning among factory workers who painted luminous watches in the early days when radium was considered a miracle cure. When Grace Fryer, a dial painter, falls ill, she fights for justice for herself and those who come after her.
The fast-moving, highly theatrical piece, written with warmth and humor, is called a ‘powerful’ and ‘engrossing’ drama by critics. “This is an important story to tell,” said White. “It’s a dark story of American women confronting a Goliath, and their triumph of the human spirit.”
The play will be a departure from the traditional musicals CNY Arts Center has produced since building the new stage in the Community Arts Center. “Bill is a talented and creative director, designer, and actor,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “We are excited to see what he does with our theatre and the options we have for special lighting and projections. We anticipate a moving production that highlights all the mysteries of good theatre.”
The ensemble piece has roles for nine-10 actors playing more than 30 characters. Those auditioning will be asked to cold-read from the script. For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
