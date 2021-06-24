FULTON — Fulton’s Cinema Arts Theatre located at CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton, announces a series of family movies on Mondays during the summer months.
Scheduling a broad range of family favorites, old classics, and less well-known titles, the cinema will show movies every Monday at 6 p.m. starting June 28 and running through Aug. 30.
“Due to contract restrictions, we are not able to announce the titles of the movies here but we have chosen a great mix of films we think will entertain audiences,” said Alice Lamb, cinema director. “We’re introducing a weekly escape during the lazy days of summer, easily affordable with traditional movie concessions, bringing back some classics that seniors will enjoy, and newer releases. We hope folks will make it a special treat to go to the movies on Monday night. School is out and the movies will be over before dark. Making memories is the new tradition at the Arts Center.”
For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). Or drop by the center most weekdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up a flyer with all titles announced.
