FULTON - The Arts Center in downtown Fulton, at 121 Cayuga St., invites the public to an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Smart Art Open House will introduce the new Creative Kids Arts Academy, give tours of the center and information on fall programming along with family activities.
The event will spotlight a wide array of art opportunities including classes and workshops for all interests such as Art with Cheryl, Paint with Bonnie, and Knitting and Crocheting with Nicole. Information for the Afterschool Arts Academy program and Kami’s Kix Dance Studio, which is now registering for dance classes, will be provided. Announcement of the 2022-23 theatre season, which kicks off in October with Radium Girls, will be available along with theatre information for kids from kindergarten-12. Parents will be available to register onsite for all programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.